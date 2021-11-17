Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,059. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

