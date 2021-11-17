Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,367. The company has a market cap of $187.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Investar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

