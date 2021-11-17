Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,146. Ichor has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ichor by 192.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 35.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

