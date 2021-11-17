Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 26,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $734.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $3,531,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.