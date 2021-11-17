Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $104.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $332.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $460.17 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $554.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,621. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

