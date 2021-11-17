Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Short Interest Up 713.3% in October

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 713.3% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Yunhong International stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Yunhong International has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Yunhong International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.