Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $802,758.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00068930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00092447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.55 or 0.99425238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.34 or 0.06965639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

