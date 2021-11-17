Yield Guild Games Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $7.34 or 0.00012149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $500.53 million and approximately $152.12 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00069235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,962.19 or 0.99241596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.06963052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.