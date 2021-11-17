Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 122.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 388.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 88.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 148,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $415.71 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.34 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.85 and its 200-day moving average is $412.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

