Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

