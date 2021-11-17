Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $226,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.30. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

