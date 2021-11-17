Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $202,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

