Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

UNVR stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

