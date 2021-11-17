XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Up 251.9% in October

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 251.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XPHYF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. XPhyto Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,278.03% and a negative return on equity of 395.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPhyto Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

