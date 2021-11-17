XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.58. XOS shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 885 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on XOS shares. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on XOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get XOS alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Xos Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.