Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells $550,060.81 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of XENE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 343,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.