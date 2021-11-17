Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Xencor worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 3.7% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 121.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.30 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.