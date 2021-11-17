XcelToken Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115,710.00 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $927,799.94 and approximately $115,710.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00228079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Profile

XcelToken Plus is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XcelToken Plus is www.xceltrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

