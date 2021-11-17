X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,696.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $105,696.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003491 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

