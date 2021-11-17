WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of WW International worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

WW opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.58. WW International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

