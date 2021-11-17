WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181 ($15.43).

Several equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

LON:WPP traded up GBX 10.30 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,112.80 ($14.54). The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,500. The company has a market capitalization of £13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 725.20 ($9.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 988.21.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

