Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.65

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 19893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

