World Token Price Tops $0.0241 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $71,166.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00069183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.14 or 0.99618968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.77 or 0.06971971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,720,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.