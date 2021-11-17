Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.50 million-$117.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.91 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.320 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of WK traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. 26,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -216.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

In related news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,054,252 shares of company stock worth $158,926,055 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workiva stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

