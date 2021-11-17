Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $299.84 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $204.86 and a 12-month high of $303.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,665.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

