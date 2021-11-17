Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.84. 2,519,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,605. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,665.69, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $303.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average is $250.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

