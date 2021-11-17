Woodward (WWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

