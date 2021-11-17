Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the October 14th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOPEY opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Woodside Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

