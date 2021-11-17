Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.95.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX opened at $194.76 on Monday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $171.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.59.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wix.com by 37.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.