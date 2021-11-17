Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Winmark worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at $52,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Winmark by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $586,056.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $267.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $165.82 and a 1 year high of $277.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

