Wing Finance (WING) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00069183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.14 or 0.99618968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.77 or 0.06971971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

