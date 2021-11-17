Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $3,130,650.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00.

NYSE WSM traded up $9.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $222.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

