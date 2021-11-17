William T. Baxter Sells 242,250 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,096,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $2,558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $30,314,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $7,332,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

