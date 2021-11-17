William Blair Weighs in on Marqeta, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marqeta in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of MQ opened at $23.40 on Monday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 157.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 108,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

