William Blair Weighs in on Markforged Holding Corporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Markforged in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

MKFG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MKFG opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth $131,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

