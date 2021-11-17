William Blair Weighs in on Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.01). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

