Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,843 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $83,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

