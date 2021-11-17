Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at GBX 3,248.40 ($42.44) on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,629.25 ($47.42). The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,041.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,163.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

