Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi Sells 44,300 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Shares of WPM traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 809,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.31. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.85. The firm has a market cap of C$25.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

