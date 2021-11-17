WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $18.16 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $18.16 or 0.00030044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $125.39 million and approximately $493,833.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00069604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00092307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,501.30 or 1.00104145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.32 or 0.06959681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

