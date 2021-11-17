WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Robert Moorhead Sells 29,768 Shares

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,624.50 ($21.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,625.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.34. WH Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get WH Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.