Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years.

NYSE MNP opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

