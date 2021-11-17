Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
