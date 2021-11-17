Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.