West Oak Capital LLC Sells 341 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $340.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

