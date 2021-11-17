West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

