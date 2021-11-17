West Oak Capital LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.09. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

