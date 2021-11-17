West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $273.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.