WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,851 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of WesBanco worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

WSBC opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

