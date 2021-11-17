Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 136,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.38.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wendy’s stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

