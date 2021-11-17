Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 548,975 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,383,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $82,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

